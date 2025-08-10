Is Breanna Stewart Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lynx vs. Liberty)
Sunday's marquee matchup in the WNBA between the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty won't feature two of the game's best players.
Breanna Stewart (knee) and Napheesa Collier (ankle) are out for their respective teams and likely will miss a few more games as well.
The Liberty reportedly aren't expecting Stewart, who has a bone bruise, to return until later in the month of August. With the star forward out of the lineup, the Liberty have dropped three of their last six games and they lost to the Los Angeles Sparks when Stewie went down just minutes into the contest.
Despite that, oddsmakers have New York favored at home on Sunday against the Lynx. Here's how I'd bet on this game in the prop market with Stewart watching from the sidelines.
Best New York Liberty Prop Bet With Breanna Stewart Out
- Emma Meesseman 23+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
After joining the Liberty midseason, Meesseman has quickly become an important part of the team's rotation with Stewart out of the lineup.
The 2019 WNBA Finals MVP has scored 11 or more points in each of her games, and she played a season-high 31 minutes in her last contest, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists (29 PRA).
The two-time All-Star has taken double-digit shot attempts in each of her last two games, and I expect her to have a big role once again for New York on Sunday. The Liberty need someone to step up as a scorer and rebounder in Stewart’s absence, and Meesseman is averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in limited minutes so far this season.
If she pushes 30 minutes again, I wouldn’t be shocked to see her clear this total.
