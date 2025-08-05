Is Breanna Stewart Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Wings vs. Liberty)
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart suffered a bone bruise in her right knee on July 26 against the Los Angeles Sparks, and she's missed the team's last four games with the injury.
It was recently reported by Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr.com that Stewie does not have a timetable to return, and she's been ruled out for Tuesday night's matchup with the Dallas Wings.
Despite that, the Liberty remain favored in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, even though they've won just one game -- against the lowly Connecticut Sun -- since Stewart went down.
In fact, Dallas beat the Liberty by 10 points (in Dallas) in the first game after the star's injury. Dallas has just eight wins in the 2025 season, but it may be able to hang around with a Liberty team that is just 11-15-2 against the spread.
The 2023 WNBA MVP, Stewart is averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in the 2025 season while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 20.6 percent from 3. She's really struggled shooting the 3-ball the last two seasons, but Stewie is still one of the best offensive players in the WNBA.
New York has a small lead over the Atlanta Dream for the No. 2 seed in the WNBA, and a loss on Tuesday could knock the Liberty back in the standings since Phoenix is just one game back of the No. 2 spot despite holding the No. 4 seed entering tonight's action.
The Liberty are the defending champs and remain the favorite to win this season, which is a sign that oddsmakers expect Stewart to return at some point in 2025.
