Is Breanna Stewart Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Liberty vs. Wings)
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart has been out of the lineup with a knee injury, and she'll miss her sixth game in a row on Friday night against the Dallas Wings.
Stewart's timeline is starting to become more clear, though. According to Liberty beat reporter Jackie Powell, New York is aiming for the former league MVP to return later this month, a sign that Stewart should be good to go once the playoffs roll around.
This is a great sign for the Liberty, as they are clinging to the No. 2 seed in the WNBA. As of Friday monring, oddsmakers at DraftKings have New York set as an 8.5-point favorite in Dallas.
This season, Stewart is averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in the 2025 season while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 20.6 percent from 3.
Here's how I'd bet on the Liberty in the prop market with the star forward out once again.
Best New York Liberty Prop Bet With Breanna Stewart Out
- Jonquel Jones OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
In her last two meetings with the Wings, Jones has put up 18 and 15 points while shooting a combined 12-for-28 from the field. While that’s not great efficiency, Jones is hunting her shot against this Dallas frontcourt.
That bodes well for her points prop on Friday night, as someone has to pick up the slack with Stewart out of the lineup. In five games since Stewart went down, Jones is averaging 16.0 points on 11.4 shots per game.
She’s worth a look in this matchup, especially if she creeps closer to 16 shots like she did in her first meeting with Dallas.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.