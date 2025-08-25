Is Breanna Stewart Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Sun vs. Liberty)
New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart is one of four players listed as questionable for the team's matchup with the Connecticut Sun on Monday, Aug. 25.
In addition to Stewart, the Liberty have listed Natasha Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu and Isabelle Harrison all as questionable. Ionescu missed New York's last game with a foot injury.
Stewart has not played since late July due to a bone bruise in her knee, but it appears she's getting closer to a return with this questionable tag. However, oddsmakers don't seem to know how to deal with these injuires, as DraftKings moved New York from a 14-point favorite at home to a 12.5-point favorite. This could be a sign that the betting market expects one of the Liberty stars (Cloud, Stewart or Ionescu) to sit on Monday.
New York has really struggled without Stewart in the lineup, going just 5-8 over its last 13 games. The former league MVP is one of the best scorers in the game, averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season while shooting 46.9 percent from the field.
If Stewart is upgraded to available, this line could shift in favor of the Liberty. However, it's worth noting that New York is just 13-22-2 against the spread this season, so it may not be a great idea to lay double-digit points with such a banged up team.
With all of the injuries that they've dealt with as of late, the Liberty have dropped from the No. 2 seed to the No. 5 seed in the standings.
