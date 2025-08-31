Brewers vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 31
Two of the best teams in baseball face off on Sunday afternoon, as the Toronto Blue Jays host the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale of their three-game set.
Toronto has dropped back-to-back games, but it is favored in this game at the best betting sites. Can the Jays avoid the sweep?
Milwaukee is running away with the NL Central, and it’ll have righty Brandon Woodruff (3.10 ERA) on the mound for this afternoon’s matchup. He’ll take on veteran Max Scherzer (3.82 ERA), who had led Toronto to a 7-5 record in his 12 outings this season.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (+155)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-190)
Moneyline
- Brewers: -104
- Blue Jays: -116
Total
- 8 (Over -117/Under -104)
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 3.10 ERA)
- Toronto: Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.82 ERA)
Brewers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 31
- Time: 1:37 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, SNET, FDSWI
- Brewers record: 85-52
- Blue Jays record: 78-58
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brandon Woodruff OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-165)
This strikeout prop is set surprisingly low for Woodruff, mainly because the Jays have struck out just 6.74 times per game this season – the best mark in MLB.
However, I think Woodruff can punch out at least five hitters in this game, as he ranks in the 83rd percentile amongst MLB pitchers in whiff percentage and the 95th percentile in strikeout percentage.
On top of that, Woodruff has at least five K’s in eight of his nine outings, punching out 63 batters in 49.1 innings of work. He’s undervalued at this number on Sunday.
Brewers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why the total is worth a look early on in this game:
The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to complete a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, as both teams are atop their respective divisions entering Sunday’s matchup.
Max Scherzer (3.82 ERA) will get the ball for Toronto against Brandon Woodruff (3.10 ERA) in this series finale.
On paper, this looks like it could be a low-scoring matchup, but I think the OVER in the first five innings is the bet to make.
Woodruff got off to a great start in 2025 after missing time on the injured list, but he’s struggled in his last two outings, allowing eight runs and 10 hits in 10.0 innings of work. While Milwaukee is 8-1 in his starts, I think Woodruff could struggle against a Toronto team that ranks No. 1 in MLB in batting average, No. 3 in OPS and No. 7 in runs scored.
As for the Blue Jays, Scherzer may not be having as good of a season as his ERA suggests. He has an expected ERA of 3.94 (50th percentile in MLB) and his FIP is all the way up at 4.65 this season. The veteran has also given up at least three runs in five of his 12 starts, and now he’s facing the offense that is No. 2 in runs scored this season.
I think 3.5 runs in the first five innings is way too low on Sunday.
Pick: First 5 Innings OVER 3.5 Runs (-175 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.