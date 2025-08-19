Brewers vs. Cubs Game 1 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs were set to play a doubleheader on Monday, but Game 2 was rained out, setting up a doubleheader for Tuesday instead.
In Game 1 on Aug. 19, the Brewers are set as road underdogs despite winning 15 of their last 16 games, including yesterday’s series opener.
Milwaukee is 34 games over .500 and a virtual lock to make the playoffs in the National League at this point in the season.
However, it has a tough matchup on Tuesday afternoon, as All-Star Matthew Boyd (2.46 ERA) is on the mound for the Cubs against Milwaukee’s Chad Patrick. The Cubs have fallen nine games behind the Brewers in the NL Central, but they still hold the top wild card spot in the National League.
Can they rebound from Monday’s loss with their ace on the mound?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s action.
Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-199)
- Cubs -1.5 (+161)
Moneyline
- Brewers: +118
- Cubs: -144
Total
- 7 (Over -126/Under +104)
Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Chad Patrick (3-7, 3.52 ERA)
- Chicago: Matthew Boyd (11-6, 2.46 ERA)
Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 19
- Time: 2:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNWI, MARQ
- Brewers record: 79-45
- Cubs record: 70-54
Brewers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matthew Boyd UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-110)
This season, Boyd ranks in the 91st percentile amongst MLB pitchers in walk percentage (5.4 percent), as he’s allowed just 30 free passes in 142.2 innings of work.
In his 24 starts, Boyd has walked multiple batters just eight times, although it is worth noting that he walked five Brewers the last time he faced them.
Still, I am going to trust the full body of work from Boyd this season, as he’s walked just one batter in August (19.0 innings pitched) and has hit this prop in eight of his last nine outings.
Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Cubs should win Game 1 of this doubleheader:
Let’s try this again!
For the second straight day, the Cubs and Brewers will play a doubleheader after Game 2 on Monday was rained out.
In Game 1, I think the Cubbies actually have a huge advantage at home with All-Star Matthew Boyd (2.46 ERA) on the mound against Milwaukee’s Chad Patrick.
So far this season, Milwaukee is 34 games over .500, but it has not fared well when Patrick starts, going 6-12 in his 18 starts. The righty has not pitched poorly – he has a 3.52 ERA – but he has an expected ERA of 4.12 and ranks in the fifth percentile in ground-ball percentage.
A fly-ball pitcher against this Cubs offense could be a problem, as Chicago is seventh in MLB in runs scored, homers and OPS.
Meanwhile, Boyd has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 22 of his 24 outings this season, and he’s posted an expected ERA of 3.26.
I’ll take a shot on the Cubbies to win the opener of this doubleheader.
Pick: Cubs Moneyline (-144 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.