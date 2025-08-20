Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 20
The Chicago Cubs took both games of their doubleheader with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, but they are still seven games back of the Brew Crew in the NL Central standings.
Chicago does have the top wild card spot in the National League, and it’ll aim to build on that on Wednesday with Colin Rea (3.99 ERA) on the bump against Brewers youngster Jacob Misiorowski (3.89 ERA).
Milwaukee had a 14-game winning streak earlier this month, but it has dropped three of four games since Sunday, although it did win the series opener between these squads.
Can the Brewers bounce back as slight road favorites tonight?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Wednesday’s action.
Brewers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Brewers -1.5 (+152)
- Cubs +1.5 (-187)
Moneyline
- Brewers: -115
- Cubs: -105
Total
- 7 (Over +103/Under -125)
Brewers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 3.89 ERA)
- Chicago: Colin Rea (9-5, 3.99 ERA)
Brewers vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): MARQ, FDSWI
- Brewers record: 79-47
- Cubs record: 72-54
Brewers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jacob Misiorowski 5+ Strikeouts (-185)
So far this season, the Brewers youngster has 50 strikeouts in 34.2 innings of work, punching out at least five batters in six of his eight starts.
In fact, Misiorowski struck out seven batters in his lone start against the Cubs despite pitching just four innings in that game.
The All-Star lasted just 1.1 innings in his last start, so he can be a little volatile when it comes to this prop, but he’s picked up five or more K’s in every outing where he’s recorded at least 12 outs.
Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m betting the OVER in this matchup:
Oddsmakers are expecting a low-scoring game between the Brewers and Cubs on Wednesday after Chicago took both games in Tuesday’s doubleheader.
However, based on the pitching matchup, I think seven runs is way too low of a total.
Let’s start with these pitchers.
Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski has dazzled at times this season, but he’s really struggled in his last two starts, allowing three runs in four innings (against the Cubs) and five runs in 1.1 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
In those two games, the Brewers combined for 12 and 18 runs.
On the Chicago side, Colin Rea (3.99 ERA) has an expected ERA of 4.75 this season, which ranks in just the 18th percentile amongst MLB pitchers. On top of that, he allowed nine hits and four runs in a 9-3 loss to the Brewers in late July.
Overall, Rea has allowed four or more runs in seven outings in 2025.
While I’m not saying there will be double-digit runs scored again with these pitchers on the mound, I do think seven runs suggests a pitcher’s duel, and neither of these starters has been effective enough as of late to warrant that number.
Pick: OVER 7 (+103 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
