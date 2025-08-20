Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tigers-Astros, Rays-Yankees, Brewers-Cubs)
Several early-afternoon games are set to take place in MLB baseball on Wednesday, as every team is in action ahead of a travel day (for some) on Thursday.
Two of the afternoon matchups feature teams in the thick of the playoff race, as the Philadelphia Phillies host the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros take on the Detroit Tigers in their series finale in Detroit.
There are plenty of MLB teams that are likely out of the playoff race, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t games worth betting on each and every day.
Today, I’m eyeing plays in the Detroit Tigers-Houston Astros series finale as well as the NL Central battle between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.
Let’s dive into each pick – and the latest odds – for Wednesday night’s action.
MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 20
- Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-156) vs. Houston Astros
- Tampa Bay Rays First 5 Innings Moneyline (-115) vs. New York Yankees
- Milwaukee Brewers-Chicago Cubs OVER 7 (-112)
Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-156) vs. Houston Astros
The Tigers are looking to sweep the Astros on Wednesday afternoon, but they’re set as home underdogs with Charlie Morton on the mound.
The Astros will counter with lefty ace Framber Valdez, but Valdez has struggled a bit in the month of August, allowing four or more runs in three straight starts. Houston has lost each of Valdez’s last four outings.
Meanwhile, Morton has posted a 3.86 ERA in three outings in a Tigers uniform, and the veteran has really turned things around since the start of June, posting a 3.95 ERA in 13 outings. Prior to that, Morton had a 7.09 ERA through the month of May.
I don’t mind taking a shot on the Tigers on the run line here with Valdez struggling. Houston has not scored a run in this series, losing 10-0 and 1-0, so another four-run showing from the lefty would likely spell trouble for the AL West leader.
Plus, the Tigers are 8-5 on the run line as home dogs this season, and they’ve been rolling as of late, winning eight of their last 10 games.
Detroit should at least hang around in this series finale on Wednesday.
Tampa Bay Rays First 5 Innings Moneyline (-115) vs. New York Yankees
Tampa Bay Rays righty Drew Rasmussen has been one of the bright spots for the team in the 2025 season, and he’ll look to keep things rolling against the New York Yankees on Wednesday.
Rasmussen is on an innings limit this season, but he’s thrown five or more innings in his last four starts, allowing just three total runs during that stretch.
Overall, the Rays righty has a 2.60 ERA in 2025 and has more than three runs in just three of his 24 outings. He’s held New York to just seven hits and three runs in 10.2 innings (two starts) in 2025.
On Wednesday, the Yankees will counter with youngster Cam Schlittler, who has given up two or more runs in five of his six starts while leading New York to a 2-4 record in 2025. Schlittler has not pitched poorly, but he has an expected ERA of 4.56 this season.
I’ll trust Rasmussen to keep the Yankees in check early on in this one after New York exploded for nine homers in a win on Tuesday.
Milwaukee Brewers-Chicago Cubs OVER 7 (-112)
Oddsmakers are expecting a low-scoring game between the Brewers and Cubs on Wednesday after Chicago took both games in Tuesday’s doubleheader.
However, based on the pitching matchup, I think seven runs is way too low of a total.
Let’s start with these pitchers.
Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski has dazzled at times this season, but he’s really struggled in his last two starts, allowing three runs in four innings (against the Cubs) and five runs in 1.1 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
In those two games, the Brewers combined for 12 and 18 runs.
On the Chicago side, Colin Rea (3.99 ERA) has an expected ERA of 4.75 this season, which ranks in just the 18th percentile amongst MLB pitchers. On top of that, he allowed nine hits and four runs in a 9-3 loss to the Brewers in late July.
Overall, Rea has allowed four or more runs in seven outings in 2025.
While I’m not saying there will be double-digit runs scored again with these pitchers on the mound, I do think seven runs suggests a pitcher’s duel, and neither of these starters has been effective enough as of late to warrant that number.
