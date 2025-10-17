Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for NLCS Game 4
The Los Angeles Dodgers have only outscored the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 in this series, but it certainly feels like a wider gulf between these two teams.
The Brewers have been held to two, three, and four hits in each of the first three games of this series, and it doesn’t get any easier on Friday night against Shohei Ohtani.
Can the Dodgers complete the sweep on Friday night?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Dodgers on Friday night.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-127)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Brewers +167
- Dodgers -206
Total
- 7.5 (Over -117/Under -103)
Brewers vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: TBA
- Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 4.50 ERA)
Brewers vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 17
- Time: 8:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Dodgers record: 92-70 (3-0)
- Brewers record: 97-65 (0-3)
Brewers vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
Shohei Ohtani OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-104)
Dodgers starters are mowing down Brewers bats so far in the NLCS.
Blake Snell got things started with 10 strikeouts in eight one-hit innings, Yoshinobu Yamamoto had seven strikeouts in his complete game performance, and Tyler Glasnow racked up eight punchouts in just 5.2 innings on Thursday evening.
Shohei Ohtani takes the mound on Friday night, and I don’t see a reason why he can’t get at least seven strikeouts himself.
The righthander has 17 strikeouts over his last two starts: eight in six innings against the Diamondbacks to end the regular season, and nine in six innings in the NLDS vs. Philadelphia.
Despite not going on a rehab assignment, Ohtani saw his strikeout stuff all season long. He had 62 punchouts in 47 innings this season for an 11.9 K/0, besting his 2024 mark of 11.4 K/9 in 132 innings.
Ohtani should lead the Dodgers to the sweep on Friday night, or at least do his part in racking up the strikeouts.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:
The Brewers’ Cinderella run had to end sometime, and there’s no shame in them fizzling out against the reigning World Series champions.
The Dodgers have held the Brewers to one run in each game of the NLCS so far, with Milwaukee getting two hits in Game 1, three in Game 2, and then four in Game 3. Maybe they’ll keep that going to get to five hits in Game 4, but it won’t be enough in Los Angeles.
Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Dodgers in Game 4 after throwing six innings against the Phillies, in which he allowed three runs on as many hits. The two-way superstar finished the regular season with 1 ER and 10 H allowed in 19.2 IP across his final four starts.
The Dodgers were tremendous at home in the regular season and that’s continued into the postseason. They were overwhelming favorites to win the World Series ahead of the NLCS, and they’ve shown why throughout the series.
I would consider taking the Dodgers on the run line if the moneyline price gets much higher than this.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
