Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Bryce Miller, Brewers-Dodgers Game 4)

We have what could very well be our last two-game MLB slate of the season on Friday night.
The Seattle Mariners host the Toronto Blue Jays to kick things off at 6 p.m., and then the Milwaukee Brewers look to stay alive against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS
My best bets for today are targeting Bryce Miller to give the Mariners some length and the Dodgers to complete the sweep.
MLB Best Bets for Friday, Oct. 17
- Bryce Miller OVER 11.5 Outs (-153)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (-200) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Bryce Miller OVER 11.5 Outs (-153)
Mariners starter Bryce Miller took a step back this season. After posting a 2.98 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 2024, the righthander saw his ERA nearly double to 5.68 with a 1.40 WHIP this year.
However, despite Miller’s struggles, he was always able to go deep into games for Seattle.
Miller has recorded at least 12 outs in every single start of his this season. That includes Game 1 of the ALCS when he threw six innings of two-hit ball on just three days rest. The righthander also completed five innings against the Blue Jays back in May.
After the Mariners bullpen was tasked with throwing 6.2 innings on Thursday night, Miller should continue to have a bit of a longer leash in Game 5. There is an off day on Saturday, which helps Seattle, but Miller should still be able to pitch at least four innings at home on Friday night.
Los Angeles Dodgers (-200) vs. Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers’ Cinderella run had to end sometime, and there’s no shame in them fizzling out against the reigning World Series champions.
The Dodgers have held the Brewers to one run in each game of the NLCS so far, with Milwaukee getting two hits in Game 1, three in Game 2, and then four in Game 3. Maybe they’ll keep that going to get to five hits in Game 4, but it won’t be enough in Los Angeles.
Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Dodgers in Game 4 after throwing six innings against the Phillies, in which he allowed three runs on as many hits. The two-way superstar finished the regular season with 1 ER and 10 H allowed in 19.2 IP across his final four starts.
The Dodgers were tremendous at home in the regular season and that’s continued into the postseason. They were overwhelming favorites to win the World Series ahead of the NLCS, and they’ve shown why throughout the series.
