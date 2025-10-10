World Series Odds: Dodgers Overwhelming Favorites After Advancing to NLCS
Two of the final four teams standing in the MLB playoffs are set, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing to the ALCS and NLCS, respectively.
The Detroit Tigers face off against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night in a winner-take-all Game 5, and the Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the NLDS on Saturday evening.
Let’s take a look at the latest odds to win each pennant and World Series, and who might be worth betting on at this point in the playoffs.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
American League Pennant Odds
- Toronto Blue Jays: -110
- Seattle Mariners: +250
- Detroit Tigers: +265
The Blue Jays are at a pick’em odds to win the ALCS and advance to the World Series, but the prices of the Mariners and Tigers are interesting.
Detroit is favored in Game 5 on Friday night, but Seattle has shorter odds to win the ALCS if it gets there. That does make some sense, though, as the Mariners have a deeper team all around and match up better against the Blue Jays.
As of Friday morning, I would take a stab at the Mariners at +250, especially if Bryan Woo can come back for the ALCS.
National League Pennant Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: -190
- Milwaukee Brewers: +300
- Chicago Cubs: +550
The Dodgers are firing on all cylinders after taking down arguably their biggest competition in the National League. I’d take them at any price less than -200 at this point.
The Brewers would have home-field advantage against the Dodgers, and are slight favorites in Game 5, while the Cubs would have a tougher time against Los Angeles.
World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +130
- Toronto Blue Jays: +360
- Seattle Mariners: +650
- Milwaukee Brewers: +700
- Detroit Tigers: +750
- Chicago Cubs: +1100
Another Dodgers World Series victory almost seems inevitable, and you can still get plus odds on them to repeat.
However, if you have a strong feeling on who might win the ALCS, they could be worth betting on to win it all. The Blue Jays will have their pitching lined up for the ALCS, and both the Mariners and Tigers have shown some flaws in the playoffs.
It’s boring, but the chalky Dodgers would be my play here at +130.
