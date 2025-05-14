Brewers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 14
The Cleveland Guardians are aiming to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, and they’ve been dominant in this series from a pitching perspective, allowing zero runs in two games.
The Brewers have slipped to three games under .500 with back-to-back losses and are five games out in the NL Central heading into this series finale.
Milwaukee has youngster Logan Henderson on the mound for the second time in his MLB career after he spun six innings of one-run ball in his debut. He’ll take on Gavin Williams (4.38 ERA) and a Guardians staff that ranks 18th in MLB in ERA despite two dominant showings in this series.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this afternoon's clash on Wednesday, May 14.
Brewers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-185)
- Guardians -1.5 (+154)
Moneyline
- Brewers: +114
- Guardians: -135
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Brewers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Logan Henderson (1-0, 1.50 ERA)
- Cleveland: Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.38 ERA)
Brewers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, CLEG, FDSWI
- Brewers record: 20-23
- Guardians record: 25-17
Brewers vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+500)
It’s been a slow start to the season for Christian Yelich, but I think he could turn things around in this game. I shared why in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – earlier on Wednesday:
It hasn’t been a great season for Christian Yelich – he’s hitting just .205 – but he’s thrived against right-handed pitching.
Against righties, Yelich is hitting .247 with all seven of his home runs (he’s hitting just .130 against lefties), and he’s facing righty Gavin Williams and the Guardians on Wednesday afternoon.
Williams has been prone to the long ball this season, giving up six homers in eight starts while posting a 4.38 ERA.
At +500, Yelich is worth a shot in this matchup as he aims to turn around a slow start.
Brewers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
I love the UNDER in this matchup, as these teams have combined to score just seven total runs in this series.
Henderson, a former fourth-round pick – was lights out in his season debut, allowing just three hits and one run while punching out nine in a 14-1 win over the A’s.
While Williams has an ERA over 4.00, the Guardians have failed to clear eight combined runs in each of his last four starts.
This Milwaukee offense has been stuck in the mud for more than just this series, ranking 28th in runs scored over the last 15 days. So, if the pitching can hold up on the Brewers' end, this game could end up falling short of eight runs.
Milwaukee – despite a slow start to the season from a pitching perspective – has been one of the best UNDER teams in the league, going 25-15-3 in 2025.
I expect another low-scoring affair to close out this series, especially if the Brewers’ bats remain dormant on Wednesday.
Pick: UNDER 8 (-105 at DraftKings)
