Brewers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 22
and they’ll look to keep that streak going on the road against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.
Seattle is set as a favorite in this game with Logan Gilbert on the mound, but should bettors take advantage of the Brew Crew being set as underdogs at many of the best betting sites?
I have a pick for this matchup, as Jacob Misiorowski makes his sixth start of his rookie season with Milwaukee. The hard-throwing right-hander has quickly become one of the more intriguing young arms in all of baseball.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this interleague clash between two teams gunning for playoff spots.
Brewers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-219)
- Mariners -1.5 (+177)
Moneyline
- Brewers: +104
- Mariners: -126
Total
- 6.5 (Over -125/Under +103)
Brewers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 2.81 ERA)
- Seattle: Logan Gilbert (2-3, 3.39 ERA)
Brewers vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 22
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, FDSWI
- Brewers record: 60-40
- Mariners record: 53-47
Brewers vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jacob Misiorowski OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+120)
So far this season, the Brewers rookie has punched out 33 batters in 25.2 innings of work, and he’s coming off a 12-strikeout performance in his final start before the All-Star break.
Misiorowski has wipeout stuff, posting a strikeout rate of 34.0 percent and a whiff percentage of 29.7 percent. On top of that, he’s cleared this prop twice in five starts despite throwing five or fewer innings three times.
The Mariners are an extremely strikeout-prone lineup, as they average 8.86 K’s per game – the fourth-most in MLB.
This is a prime spot to back the Brewers righty to clear 6.5 K’s for the third time in six starts.
Brewers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m taking the Brewers to win a 12th game in a row:
Can the Brewers win a 12th straight game on Tuesday night?
I’m buying them to do so, as All-Star right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has been lights out through his first five starts of his MLB career.
The youngster has a 2.81 ERA, allowing two or fewer earned runs in four of his five starts while leading the Brewers to a 4-1 record in those games. Milwaukee has been rolling over the last 30 days, posting the best batting average in baseball while ranking eighth in OPS and seventh in runs scored.
That should help it get Misiorowski enough run support against Seattle starter Logan Gilbert.
While Gilbert has a solid 3.39 ERA this season, he’s really struggled since coming off the injured list back on June 16. In six starts since then, Gilbert has a 4.40 ERA and has given up more hits (31) than innings pitched (30.2).
Getting the Brewers at plus money to continue this winning streak is too good to pass up on Tuesday.
Pick: Brewers Moneyline (+104 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
