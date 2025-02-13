Brighton vs. Chelsea Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 25
After pushing Chelsea out of the FA Cup on Saturday with a 2-1 win, Brighton is hosting the London side in a Premier League fixture this time around. In their last Premier League game, Fabian Hürzeler’s side suffered a humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest. They are firmly in the middle of the table amid an up-and-down season in Hürzeler’s first year in charge. That is a disappointing place to be for a team that spent nearly $300 million in transfer fees in the 2024 offseason.
As Brighton looks to go on a winning streak in the final stretch of the season to earn a European competition qualification spot, they are facing a Chelsea side laser-focused on a top-four finish this season.
After a torrid start to the season, Chelsea has come back to earth, only winning two out of their last eight games. They are still in fourth place and in line for a spot in the Champions League next season.
To build momentum for the final stretch of the season, Enzo Maresca’s side has to take care of business against an inconsistent Brighton team. As the two youngest teams in the league, Chelsea and Brighton are prone to making mistakes and turning their games into roller-coaster rides. The first fixture between these sides had six goals in the first half. The game ended in a 4-2 Chelsea victory behind Cole Palmer’s four goals.
The Blues will hope to get a similar performance from their star en route to their seventh road win of the season. Let’s take a look at whether they will be able to do that.
While Fabian Hürzeler arrived in Brighton with a ton of expectations as a rising manager, he hasn’t been able to replicate what his predecessor, Roberto De Zerbi, accomplished during his time there. Despite significant investment from the club in the transfer window, Brighton hasn’t taken a step forward in terms of on-field play or results.
However, the Seagulls are still trying to play the same style of soccer they did under De Zerbi. They deploy a high defensive line, press with intensity, and control possession with intentionality. Due to the sheer number of newcomers and injuries they have suffered throughout the season, Brighton wasn’t able to build chemistry and consistency. They are still missing Ferdi Kadioglu, Pervis Estupiñan, Mats Wieffer, and Igor who will not be available against Chelsea.
This leaves Brighton vulnerable defensively. They now have to rely on Tariq Lamptey at left-back and he struggled immensely against Nottingham Forest. Their shaky defense, combined with their young and inexperienced core, and lack of consistency makes Brighton hard to trust against any opponent.
When the opponent has as much talent as Chelsea does, things get even trickier. Nicolas Jackson is still dealing with an injury but other than him, Chelsea is close to full strength.
Cole Palmer’s ability to play between the lines and exploit spaces will be especially important against a team with Brighton’s defensive deficiencies. Christopher Nkunku, who will likely start in place of Jackson, along with Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto on the wings, will be very difficult for Brighton’s high defensive line to deal with.
The amount of speed and athleticism Chelsea has up front is a big advantage against a Brighton side that likes to control possession. Maresca may willingly allow Brighton to dominate the ball at home, giving his side counter-attacking opportunities when they win the ball back.
Chelsea certainly hasn’t been the most reliable team this season, even when they take the lead in games. They struggle to put teams away. This can make them hard to trust at times, but they are the superior side against a team that is even harder to trust with the injuries. This is a favorable matchup for the Blues and they should come away with the win.
Pick: Chelsea (+125)