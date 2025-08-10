Is Brittney Griner Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Mercury)
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner has missed the team's last two games with a neck injury, but she's been upgraded to questionable for Sunday night's matchup with the Phoenix Mercury.
Griner was listed as doubtful for Atlanta's last game, so this is a step in the right direction for the nine-time All-Star.
Despite Griner and Rhyne Howard both being listed as questionable for the Dream, oddsmakers still have them set as four-point underdogs on the road on Sunday. At DraftKings, Atlanta is +140 to pick up a win over the Mercury.
This is a huge game for both teams in the standings, as they enter this matchup at 19-11 on the season and in a tie for the No. 3 seed. A win would not only help one of these teams gain ground in the season series, but it would temporarily give them sole possession of the No. 3 seed in the conference.
Getting Griner back would be a big boost for the Dream, as the star center is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field in the 2025 season.
This story will be updated with Griner's official status for Sunday's matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
