Is Brittney Griner Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Sky)
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner is dealing with a neck injury, and she's listed as doubtful for Thursday night's matchup against the Chicago Sky.
Griner popped up on the injury report on Sunday, and she missed Atlanta's win over the Washington Mystics with the neck injury. All-Star wing Rhyne Howard (knee) is also doubtful on Thursday, so the Dream could be without two starters for this matchup.
Despite that, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Dream as eight-point favorites in this matchup. Atlanta has gone 18-11 this season, and it should be favored over a Chicago team that has just eight wins this season and will be without All-Star forward Angel Reese on Thursday night.
Griner joined the Dream in the offseason as a free agent, and she's helped the team jump into the mix for a top-three seed in the W this season. After Atlanta snuck into the playoffs last season, it looks like a legit contender in 2025.
The nine-time All-Star is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field in the 2025 season. With Griner likely out, the Dream will likely lean more on Brionna Jones, another frontcourt piece that came to the team in the offseason.
Hopefully, Griner's doubtful status means that she's close to a return for Atlanta.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
