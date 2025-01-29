Brittney Griner Signing Boosts Atlanta Dream's 2025 WNBA Championship Odds
Two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the year Brittney Griner is on the move this offseason.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania and Alexa Philippou, Griner is leaving the Phoenix Mercury in free agency to sign a deal with the Atlanta Dream. After spending her entire career in Phoenix -- where she was a perennial All-Star -- Griner is getting a fresh start with a young Dream team that features Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.
This move comes on the heels of the Mercury executing a deal with the Connecticut Sun to acquire All-Star forward Alyssa Thomas. The Thomas addition improved Phoenix's WNBA title (which are now all the way up at +2500), but it lost the team Griner in the process.
As for the Dream, they've also seen their odds to win the WNBA Finals shift. After opening at +6500 at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Dream have moved to +5500 to win the title in the 2025 season. While Atlanta is still eighth amongst teams in the odds, Griner is certainly an upgrade for a team that barely made the playoffs last season.
The Dream finished the 2024 campaign at 15-25, winning their last three games to sneak into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. Given Griner's playoff experience, Atlanta would love to make a push for a higher seed to see if it can reach the semifinals in the 2025 season.
Last season, Griner averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game across 30 games. She also shot a career-high 57.9 percent from the field.
It'll be interesting to see how the Dream continue to build their roster this offseason now that Griner is in the fold.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
