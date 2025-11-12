Brock Purdy Injury Uncertainty Doesn't Change 49ers vs. Cardinals Odds for NFL Week 11
The San Francisco 49ers remain small favorites on the road in Week 11 of the 2025 season against the Arizona Cardinals, even though starting quarterback Brock Purdy's status is up in the air.
Purdy has not played since Week 4 due to a turf toe injury, and he's only appeared in two of the team's 10 games so far this season.
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Purdy is further along in his recovery, and that he has a chance to play this week. However, Shanahan also said that Purdy could have been the backup to Jones in Week 10, but the team has been reluctant to put him out there at less than 100 percent.
San Francisco opened as a favorite in this game, but the odds have stayed at 49ers -2.5. It's possible the line could move in San Francisco's favor if Purdy gets the start instead of Mac Jones. San Francisco is 5-3 in Jones' starts, as he's completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 scores and six picks.
For now, Purdy's practice status on Wednesday will be the thing to monitor ahead of Sunday's game. Purdy has been limited in practice in recent weeks, but it hasn't been enough for him to get back on the field. If he's upgraded to "full" at some point in practice this week, it would go a long way for him suiting up for the first time since Week 4.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.