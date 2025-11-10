49ers Favored in Opening Odds vs. Cardinals After Latest Brock Purdy Injury Update
The San Francisco 49ers dropped to 6-4 in the 2025 season in Week 10, losing at home to the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) on Sunday.
However, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for the 49ers when it comes to their quarterback situation.
Brock Purdy, who has not played since Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a turf toe injury, has a real chance to play in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Shanahan also said that Purdy could have been active as the team's backup in Week 10, but the 49ers ultimately decided to rule him out. Purdy has played in just two games this season (Week 1 and Week 4) because of turf toe, while Mac Jones has started and led the 49ers to a 5-3 record in eight games.
Oddsmakers seem to believe Shanahan's assertion that Purdy has a shot to play in Week 11. The starting quarterback has been limited in practice for weeks, only to get ruled out when it comes to Sunday's game. However, San Francisco is a road favorite in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, which may be a sign that oddsmakers expect Purdy to play.
As of Monday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook has the 49ers as three-point favorites on the road against an Arizona team that was blown out by Seattle in Week 10.
While Jones has played well in relief of Purdy (and beat Arizona earlier in the season), the 49ers have seen their odds shift once Purdy has been ruled out for games. Just last week against the Rans, San Fran went from a 3.5-point underdog at home to a 5.5-point underdog once it was announced that Jones would get the start.
Purdy's toe injury cost him Weeks 2 and 3 before he returned in Week 4 and aggravated the injury in a loss to the Jaguars. He has not played since, and the 49ers have clearly been cautious with him to avoid another injury.
It'll be interesting to see if Purdy can returnto full practice this week as the 49ers aim to stay in the playoff picture in the NFC. San Francisco is currently the No. 8 seed in the NFC after losing on Sunday.
