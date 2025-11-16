Is Brock Purdy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Cardinals)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has missed eight of the team's 10 games this season, but he's expected to start in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Purdy suffered a turf toe injury in Week 1, and he missed Weeks 2 and 3 with the injury before returning against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4. The starting quarterback aggravated the toe injury in that matchup and has not played since.
After multiple weeks of logging limited practices, Purdy is finally set to return with the 49ers sitting at 6-4 entering Week 11. San Fran did well in Mac Jones' eight starts, going 5-3, but the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams in a crucial NFC West battle in Week 10.
Purdy's return comes with the 49ers on the outside of the NFL playoff picture ahead of Week 11's action. The former seventh-round pick has led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance before, and he's thrown four scores (and four picks) in his two starts this season.
The odds for this NFC West matchup have moved with Purdy officially ready to start in Week 11. After opening with the 49ers as 2.5-point road favorites, oddsmakers at DraftKings have shifted San Francisco to. 3.5-point road favorite in this matchup.
While Purdy is an upgrade over Jones, it doesn't seem like the betting market is sold on him being a massive upgrade over the former first-round pick. Jones played well in eight starts, completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 scores and six interceptions.
The 49ers are hoping Purdy can stay healthy the rest of the season, even though head coach Kyle Shanahan has admitted that the quarterback may not be back to 100 percent in the 2025 campaign.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
