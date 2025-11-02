Is Brock Purdy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Giants)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants, but he will not start even if the team makes him active.
Purdy is dealing with a toe injury that has sidelined him for most of the 2025 season, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that Mac Jones would get the start against New York.
Jones has started six games in the 2025 campaign, leading the 49ers to a 4-2 record in his starts.
A former first-round pick, Jones is more than capable of leading this San Francisco offense, but he has come back to earth in recent weeks, throwing just two scores and four picks over his last three games.
Purdy suffered his toe injury in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks and proceeded to miss the next two games. He returned in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he suffered a setback in that matchup -- which the 49ers lost. He has not played since, but San Francisco has remained in the playoff mix in the NFC at 5-3.
Purdy has been logging "limited" sessions at practice for a couple of weeks now, but it hasn't been enough for him to get back on the field. The 49ers are clearly playing things safe with the star quarterback since he did re-injure his toe back in Week 4.
With Jones set the start, the odds for this game have remained unchanged since early in the week. San Francisco opened as a 2.5-point favorite on the road against the Giants, and it remains in that spot in the latest odds at DraftKings.
Purdy's next chance to start will come in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams in a crucial NFC West battle.
