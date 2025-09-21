Is Brock Purdy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cardinals vs. 49ers)
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to be without quarterback Brock Purdy on Sunday, even though he is listed as questionable with a turf toe injury.
Purdy is considered “highly unlikely” to start against the Arizona Cardinals, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan after he suffered a toe injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy missed the 49ers’ win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.
According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, it would take a “last-minute change” for Purdy to be under center in Week 3, setting the stage for Mac Jones to make his second straight start.
“Barring a significant last-minute change, the San Francisco 49ers will start Mac Jones at quarterback for a second consecutive week Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals,” Wagoner wrote.
The 49ers are still favored by 2.5 points in the latest odds at DraftKings for this Week 3 matchup. Both the Cardinals and 49ers are 2-0 coming into this Week 3 matchup, but the Cardinals have struggled to put away weak opponents in the Saints and Carolina Panthers.
Jones played well in place of Purdy in Week 2, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 279 yards and three scores. A former first-round pick, Jones is capable of leading this San Francisco offense for at least one more week while Purdy recovers.
Purdy’s initial timeline for return from his turf toe injury was two-to-five weeks. It appears that he could hit the short end of that timeline if he returns in Week 4 for San Francisco.
However, bettors should expect the 49ers’ starting quarterback to miss this game on Sunday.
