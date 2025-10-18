Is Brock Purdy Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. 49ers)
The San Francisco 49ers will be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) for the third week in a row and the fifth time in the 2025 season on Sunday night.
Purdy has officially been ruled out for the contest, paving the way for Mac Jones to make his fifth start of the 2025 campaign.
Purdy's injury has caused a major change in the betting odds for this game at DraftKings.
After opening as 3.5-point favorites in the odds on Sunday night, San Francisco is falling and now only favored by 1.5 points against the 3-2 Falcons.
Now, part of this move could be due to the Atlanta win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6, but the Falcons were still 3-point underdogs in the odds as of Tuesday morning.
So, this line has been bet down to 1.5 with Purdy once again sidelined for San Francisco.
The 49ers have fared well without their starting quarterback this season, winning three of the four games that he’s missed, but they’re coming off a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.
Jones struggled in Week 6, failing to throw a touchdown while tossing two picks in the loss to Tampa Bay. Still, he has led the 49ers to a 3-1 record in his four starts while San Francisco is just 1-1 with Purdy under center this season.
It seems 49ers are being extra with Purdy’s toe injury, as he returned in Week 4 against Jacksonville (after a two-game absence), but he re-aggravated the injury and has been forced to sit out the next three games.
His next chance to play will come in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.