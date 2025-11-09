Is Brock Purdy Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is listed as questionable for Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams, but he will not start.
Purdy is dealing with a turf toe injury, and the 49ers will start Mac Jones in his place, as Purdy has a chance to be active as the backup in Week 10. The former seventh-round pick has been limited in practice for multiple weeks due to his toe injury.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers may end up activating Purdy as the backup in this game, but if not, he could make his return as soon as Week 11. Unfortunately, Purdy has been reported to be closer to a return in previous weeks as well, but it has not come to fruition for the 49ers.
With Jones set to start on Sunday, the 49ers have moved from 3.5-point underdogs all the way to 5.5-point underdogs at home against the Rams. The team moved to a 4.5-point underdog earlier in the week, but DraftKings has moved the line even further with Purdy not expected to play.
Purdy has been a limited participant in practice for multiple weeks now as he recovers from his turf toe injury, but he has yet to return to action since aggravating the injury in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Purdy was originally injured in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks and has missed seven of the 49ers' first nine games in the 2025 season.
Jones has played well in relief of Purdy, leading the 49ers to a 5-2 record in seven starts while completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,832 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones beat the Rams in a Thursday night matchup earlier this season, throwing for 342 yards and two scores in the win.
Still, oddsmakers clearly believe the 49ers are a better team with Purdy under center, as the spread keeps moving against them when Jones gets tabbed as the starter week in and week out.
At 6-3, the 49ers are still firmly in the playoff hunt in the NFC heading into this crucial divisional matchup.
