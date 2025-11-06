Latest Brock Purdy Injury Update Shifts Rams vs. 49ers Odds for NFL Week 10
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was once again limited in Wednesday's practice, putting his status for Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams in question.
Purdy has been a limited participant in practice for multiple weeks now as he recovers from a turf toe injury, but he has yet to return to action since aggravating the injury in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Purdy was originally injured in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks and has missed seven of the 49ers' first nine games in the 2025 season.
Since Purdy has been limited before and failed to end up playing on Sunday, oddsmakers have adjusted the line for the team's matchup with the Rams. The 49ers are now 4.5-point underdogs in the odds at DraftKings after they opened the week as 3.5-point underdogs at home.
This line movement suggests that oddsmakers are bracing for Purdy to sit out once again, setting the stage for Mac Jones to make his eighth start of the 2025 season.
Jones has played well in relief of Purdy, leading the 49ers to a 5-2 record in seven starts while completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,832 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jones beat the Rams in a Thursday night matchup earlier this season, throwing for 342 yards and two scores in the win.
If Jones gets the start on Sunday, the 49ers are likely going to remain pretty noticeable underdogs at home. San Francisco remains in the mix for the top spot in the NFC West, but Jones has come back to earth a bit in the last few weeks, throwing four scores and four picks over his last four games.
The 49ers are 2-2 during that stretch, and they'd certainly love to get Purdy back sooner rather than later. However, until the starting quarterback graduates to a full practice session, it appears that the 49ers are content with holding him out of the lineup.
Purdy's status will be one to monitor as Sunday approaches.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
