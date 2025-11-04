Brock Purdy Injury Update Doesn't Change Rams vs. 49ers Odds for NFL Week 10
The San Francisco 49ers are 6-3 in the 2025 season and have a crucial matchup in the NFC West against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.
However, it's still unclear if the team will have starting quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) in that matchup. Purdy has been banged up since Week 1, playing in just one other game (a Week 4 loss to Jacksonville) because of turf toe.
He's practiced the last couple of weeks, but the 49ers have ultimately ruled him out and started backup Mac Jones. So far this season, Jones has led the 49ers to a 5-2 record, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan squashed any thought that the team would start Jones over Purdy if the starter was healthy.
"Yeah, they're not related," Shanahan said when asked if Purdy's return was contingent on Jones' play. "This is Brock's team and if Brock's good to go and everything and can play like Brock, there's no decision to be made. It's just nice as we go through this with Brock with the uncertainty of the toe, it is cool to have someone playing as good as Mac is. But, they're not related."
While this sounds like good news, it's also a sign that Purdy is still hurt, as he's been limited in practice in recent weeks and the 49ers have opted to keep him out despite listing him as questionable in Week 9.
As a result, oddsmakers have left the Rams as 3.5-point favorites in this divisional matchup. DraftKings opened with the Rams as 3.5-point favorites, and it seems like the line will stay in that range unless Purdy is able to log full practices and actually be ruled in for Sunday's matchup.
This season, Purdy has thrown for four scores, four picks and 586 yards in two games. The 49ers have been able to stay in the playoff picture with Jones under center, but it seems like both oddsmakers and Shanahan believe the 49ers' best chance to win is with Purdy at quarterback.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
