Brock Purdy's Unknown Injury Status Impacts 49ers vs. Buccaneers Odds in NFL Week 6
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has missed three games in the 2025 season due to a turf toe injury, including the team's most recent win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.
Purdy reaggravated his turf toe when he returned to action in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it appears that he could be facing a multi-week absence for the second time this season. According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Purdy is "week-to-week" and the 49ers "don't know" how his toe will heal.
That sets the stage for Mac Jones to potentially start once again in Week 6, and oddsmakers have set the 49ers as underdogs agaisnt the 4-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a result. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the 49ers as three-point underdogs on Sunday, with the odds favoring the Bucs (-115) to cover.
It's possible that this spread would shift in favor of the 49ers -- even though they are on the road -- if Purdy is able to play in Week 6. This game has massive playoff implications for both teams, as they are 4-1 and vying for the top spot in the NFC.
The 49ers will practice on Wednesday and release their first injury report of the week. Depending upon Purdy's status, it could shift the odds for this matchup. A "did not participate" from the 49ers quarterback would set the stage for Mac Jones to be under center once again.
However, the 49ers are 3-0 in the games that Jones has started this season and the former first-round pick has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 905 yards, six scores and just one interception.
As for Purdy, he's struggled with turnovers in 2025, throwing four picks in two games while leading San Fran to 1-1 mark in his starts. It could make sense to rest him until he's fully healthy since Jones has been playing so well.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
