Browns vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Cleveland's Defense Will Keep Game Within Reach)
The Washington Commanders have got off to arguably the hottest start in the NFL, winning three straight games with their rookie quarterback, who has become the betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.
This week, they'll have their toughest challenge of the season when they take on the stout Browns defense. Cleveland will prove to be a tough challenge for Washington's offense, but if the Browns want to hang in the game, they need to find a way to get something going offensively themselves.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score for this interconference showdown.
Browns vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns +3 (-102)
- Commanders -3 (-120)
Moneyline
- Browns +142
- Commanders -168
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
The odds have moved slightly in favor of the Commanders throughout the week. The spread has stayed at Commanders -3, but the juice on the spread has moved from -110 to -120. The total has remained steady at 43.5.
Browns vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction
As I broke down in my full betting preview, I'm selling high on the Commanders and taking the Browns to cover the spread.
It may be time to sell high on the Commanders this week. They've been extremely impressive to start the season, but they still rank 20th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.1 and their defense continues to be one of the worst units in football. Their defense allowed 6.2 yards per play, with only the Rams (6.4) ranking worse.
If there's a defense that the Browns offense can bounce back against, it's Washington's. It's also going to give them a significant boost if Nick Chubb can return to the lineup on Sunday. If Cleveland can rely on a strong run game, it's going to improve the entire lineup, including the play of Watson.
It's also worth noting the Browns' secondary is by far the best secondary that Jayden Daniels will have faced so far this young season. Everyone is talking about Daniels' high completion percentage, but now he faces a Browns team that is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete only 58.58% of passes.
With that being said, I'm going to predict the Commanders win this game but fail to cover the field goal spread. When it comes to the total, I'm going to predict it will stay UNDER as the Browns defense has a big game but their offense continues to have issues.
Final score prediction: Browns 20, Commanders 21
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
