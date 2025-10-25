Browns vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8
The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots are set to face each other in NFL Week 8 action.
The Browns have had a strong defense this season, but their offense has struggled. The Patriots have the opposite problem, sporting an impressive offense but a porous defense. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three prop bets for this AFC showdown.
Browns vs. Patriots Best NFL Prop Bets
- Rhamondre Stevenson UNDER 50.5 Rushing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Dillon Gabriel OVER 195.5 Passing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Kayshon Boutte Anytime Touchdown (+280) via FanDuel
Rhamondre Stevenson UNDER 50.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Rhamondre Stevenson to go under his rushing yards total as my No. 10 prop bet for Week 8:
The New England Patriots' running back has a tough matchup ahead of him when he takes on a Cleveland Browns defense that ranks second in the NFL in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. This is also a great sell-high spot on Stevenson after an 88-yard performance last week. He only reached 50+ rushing yards once before last week.
Dillon Gabriel OVER 195.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Only the Bengals and Dolphins rank worse than the New England Patriots when it comes to opponent dropback EPA. The Patriots also allow the third most yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.6 yards per throw. That's good news for Dillon Gabriel, who's desperate to have an impressive performance early in his rookie campaign. I think this is the week he'll put up solid numbers.
Kayshon Boutte Anytime Touchdown (+280)
Kayshon Boutte has been a touchdown machine for the Patriots, scoring four touchdowns in his first seven games, including a combined three touchdowns in the Patriots' last two games. Let's bet on his touchdown streak to continue this Sunday.
