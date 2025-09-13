Browns vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2
The Baltimore Ravens suffered a heartbreaking loss on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Thankfully for Ravens' fans, they now get to host the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, and the betting market has them set as significant favorites.
You can find the odds and my best bet in my full betting preview, but in this article, I have a little something for the player prop bettors out there.
Browns vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets
- Zay Flowers OVER 4.5 Receptions (-132) via Caesars
- Derrick Henry UNDER 96.5 Rush yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Harold Fannin Jr. OVER 3.5 Receptions (-140) via BetMGM
Zay Flowers OVER 4.5 Receptions (-132)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Zay Flowers to go over his receptions total of 4.5 as my No. 8 player prop for this week:
Zay Flowers was targeted nine times, hauling in seven receptions against the Bills in Week 1. He averaged 4.4 receptions per game last season, and his role in this offense seems to be increasing this season. PFF.com ranked him as the No. 3 receiver in the opening week.
He was targeted 12 times for seven receptions against the Browns in Week 8 last season. He has had some recent success against this secondary, and I envision that continuing on Sunday.
Derrick Henry UNDER 96.5 Rush yards (-115)
Betting the UNDER on rushing yards for Derrick Henry is always a bold move, but I'm going to take a shot on it in this game. One of the Browns' biggest strengths in Week 1 was their ability to completely shut down the Bengals' run game. The Browns allowed just 2.0 yards per carry last week. That could lead to the Ravens attacking them through the air instead. Also, if the Ravens take a big lead like the odds suggest could happen, they may opt to rest Henry in the second half, hurting his chances of reaching 97+ yards.
Harold Fannin Jr. OVER 3.5 Receptions (-140)
Harold Fannin Jr. was the most targeted Browns pass-catcher in Week 1, hauling in seven of his nine targets. Whether that was a matchup the Browns were trying to exploit or if it's a sign of how much he's going to produce this season, it's tough to say until we get a bigger sample size. With that being said, I'm going to take a chance on this trend continuing. I'll bet the OVER on his receptions total of 3.5.
