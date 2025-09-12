Browns vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Can the Browns Cover?)
This season’s second AFC North divisional matchup is set for Sunday. The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium and both teams are looking to secure a victory after falling short in Week 1.
The Browns blew a very makeable game-winning field goal in their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals while the Ravens fell victim to a ridiculous fourth-quarter comeback against the Buffalo Bills after leading by multiple touchdowns in the final frame. A second straight loss could be devastating for either team.
SI Betting will be sharing score predictions for every NFL game this season by using the latest odds to project likely outcomes. Here’s our betting breakdown for Sunday’s matchup between Cleveland and Baltimore.
Browns vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Browns: +11.5 (-105)
- Ravens: -11.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Browns: +550
- Ravens: -800
Total
- 45.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The spread has moved by an entire point since the odds for this pairing became available at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ravens opened as 12.5-point favorites and were -625 on the moneyline.
Browns vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
The Browns exceeded expectations in Week 1 by shutting down one of the NFL’s most prolific passing attacks. They limited Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to a combined five catches for 59 yards. Neither pass catcher scored.
Cleveland was also dominant in the trenches and held Bengals running back Chase Brown to 43 rushing yards on 21 carries. Jim Schwartz seems poised to help Cleveland’s defense return to the excellence it achieved in 2023, and that could lead to close games.
The Ravens’ offense is dynamic with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry working together, but Baltimore did lose and fail to cover in its only serious game against Cleveland with its star duo. The Browns played all backups in their season finale earlier this year after being eliminated from playoffs, so I won’t take that matchup into account.
The Ravens should win this game, but the Browns can stay close enough to cover in this contest with another strong defensive showing.
Final Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Browns 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
