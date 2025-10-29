Bryce Young Injury Uncertainty Leads to Major Shift in Panthers vs. Packers Odds for NFL Week 9
The Carolina Panthers are 4-4 in the 2025 season, but one wouldn't expect that by looking at their Week 9 odds against the Green Bay Packers.
Carolina opened as an 11.5-point underdog on Sunday night, but the odds for this game have continued to shift in Green Bay's favor with quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) up in the air for Sunday's matchup.
As of Wednesday morning -- before Carolina's first official practice of the week -- DraftKings Sportsbook has the Panthers set as 13.5-point road underdogs against the 5-1-1 Packers.
This could be a sign that the betting market is unsure if Young will play after he missed Week 8 of the 2025 season with an ankle injury. Veteran Andy Dalton filled in for Young in that game, and the Panthers were promptly blown out 40-9 by the Buffalo Bills. Dalton is now just 1-6 as a starter in Carolina, and he really struggled to move the offense at all against Buffalo.
Earlier this week, Panthers head coach Dave Canales called Young day-to-day, saying that the former No. 1 overall pick could practice on Wednesday.
Still, the odds for this game moved from 11.5 to 12.5 after Canales shared what seemed to be a slightly positive update on Young.
This season, Young has played well for Carolina, completing 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games. He's also contributed on the ground, rushing for 69 yards and a score.
There's no doubt that the Panthers are a better team with Young under center than Dalton, but it seems like they'll be double-digit underdogs no matter what against a Green Bay team that is gunning for the No. 1 spot in the NFC.
