Bryson DeChambeau’s Odds to Win PGA Championship Shift Dramatically
We’re quickly approaching the opening tee shot at this week's PGA Championship and the odds to win have shifted dramatically.
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy entered the week as runaway favorites to lift the Wanamaker Trophy, while Bryson DeChambeau was a distant third on the odds list. The gap between those golfers continues to close as the week progresses.
Let’s take a look at just how much his odds have shifted.
Bryson DeChambeau PGA Championship odds
- DeChambeau's odds on Sunday night: +1100
- DeChambeau's odds on Tuesday afternoon: +800
If you translate the above odds to implied probability, DeChambeau’s chances of winning this week have improved from 8.33% to 11.11%, a significant shift in the betting world. He’s as short as +700 at FanDuel Sportsbook but if you want the best price still on the market, he’s available at +950 at DraftKings.
It makes sense why bettors have been betting on him all week. Yours truly placed a wager on him at +1200, which I broke down in my betting preview. Not only is he a perfect fit for a Quail Hollow course that gives long drivers a leg up on the competition, but he’s also coming into this tournament fresh off a win at LIV Korea.
Don't be surprised if his odds continue to shorten as we approach the opening tee shot and if he gets off to a strong start on Thursday, there's a chance he’s the live favorite by the end of the round.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!