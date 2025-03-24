Bryson DeChambeau’s 2025 Masters Odds Inexplicably Rise, Along With Viktor Hovland
The Masters is right around the corner and the odds for who will win keep moving—sometimes for obvious reasons, other times for seemingly no reason at all.
After Rory McIlroy won the Players Championship two weeks ago, for instance, his odds to win the Masters went from +650 to +600 at FanDuel Sportsbook. Scottie Scheffler’s odds to defend his title, meanwhile, keep going the other way as he has yet to win this year. He was +420 a few weeks ago and is now +490 at FanDuel.
Viktor Hovland, who looked lost on the course several times this year, saw his odds skyrocket following his win at the Valspar last week. He was +6500 before the win and is now +3600 at FanDuel to win the Masters.
Then there’s the curious case of Bryson DeChambeau. He hasn’t won on LIV this year and didn’t play in a tournament last week. His odds made a dramatic move nevertheless.
DeChambeau was +2200 at FanDuel to win his first green jacket last week and is +1700 today. That’s tied with Collin Morikawa for the fourth-best odds, behind only Scheffler, Mcilroy, Ludvig Aberg and Jon Rahm. DeChambeau jumped Xander Schauffele in the odds.
2025 Masters Odds
- Scottie Scheffler +490
- Rory McIlroy +600
- Ludvig Åberg +1500
- Jon Rahm +1500
- Collin Morikawa +1700
- Bryson DeChambeau +1700
- Xander Schauffele +2100
- Justin Thomas +2100
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Jordan Spieth +2800
- Joaquin Niemann +2800
DeChambeau was T6 at Augusta last year after missing the cut the previous two years. He won the 2024 U.S. Open, his second U.S. Open title, and was second at the PGA Championship last year.
He wasn’t the only player to see their Masters odds move.
Justin Thomas went from +2400 to +2100 after finishing runner-up to Hovland at the Valspar. Jordan Spieth wasn’t in the top 10 of the odds before last week, but now has +2800 odds to win the title after being +3200. Joaquin Niemann, who’s won twice on LIV this year, also made the top 10 for the first time this year.
On the other end, Schauffele’s odds to win the Masters have gone from +1500 to +2100 at FanDuel. He returned from a rib injury for the Arnold Palmer, where he finished T40, earlier this month. He was dead last at the Players two weeks ago but showed a return to form at the Valspar with a Sunday 66 to finish T12.
Of all the movements, I’d buy Schauffele more than the others. He finished in the top 10 at Augusta four of the last six years and got the major monkey off his back by winning the PGA Championship and British Open last year. Not saying I’m betting on him right now, but a +2100 number is interesting for a player of his caliber at a course we know he likes.
With two PGA Tour tournaments and one LIV tournament before the Masters, there’s sure to be plenty more movement in the odds, whether for a seemingly obvious reason or not. We’ll stay on the lookout.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
