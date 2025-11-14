Buccaneers vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Can Buffalo Bounce Back?)
The Buffalo Bills are looking to bounce back from an upset loss in Washington when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.
Buffalo started the season 4-0, but is now 2-3 in its last five games. Tampa Bay also started the season undefeated at 3-0, but is 3-3 in its last six games.
The oddsmakers have the Bills as home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup.
Buccaneers vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Buccaneers +6 (-112)
- Bills -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: +210
- Bills: -258
Total
- 47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The spread has moved a half point from -5.5 to -6 since the odds opened for this game. The total has moved quite a bit coming down three points from 50.5 at opening.
Can the Bills bounce back and cover at home?
Buccaneers vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in SI’s Buccaneers vs. Bills betting preview:
The Bills return home in Week 11, and they’ve been much better there with a 4-1 record as opposed to 2-2. However, the Bucs have the opposite splits, going 4-1 on the road and just 2-2 at home.
Buffalo was surprised by the Patriots for its lone home loss back in Week 5, but the Bills should be prepared for the Bucs here in Week 11.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay’s lone road loss was a 24-9 final in Detroit, while the Bucs beat the Falcons, Texans, Seahawks, and Saints in their other road games.
The Bills should be able to bounce back at home against the Bucs.
Pick: Bills -5.5 (-108)
I still like the Bills here, even with the line up at -6. They’re a much better team on paper and have more experience playing in tough games.
Tampa Bay is a good squad in its own right, but still a step below the Bills, especially in Buffalo.
Final Score Prediction: Bills 27, Buccaneers 20
