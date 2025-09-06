Buccaneers vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
The Atlanta Falcons had a firm grasp on the NFC South halfway through the 2024 season, but them and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started moving in opposite directions and the Buccaneers ended up winning the division.
The two teams will meet each other in the first week of the 2025 campaign. You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, but in this article, we're going to talk prop bets. Let's dive into them.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets
- Mike Evans Anytime TD (+115) via BetMGM
- Baker Mayfield OVER 239.5 Passing Yards (-111) via DraftKings
- Kyle Pitts UNDER 3.5 Receptions (-130) via Caesars
Mike Evans Anytime TD (+115)
Mike Evans continues to be one of the best red zone targets in the NFL. He was fourth in the league in receiving touchdowns last season with 11. He has now reached double-digit touchdowns in four of his last five seasons. Let's bet on him to start his 2025 campaign with another score.
Baker Mayfield OVER 239.5 Passing Yards (-111)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why I'm betting on Baker Mayfield to go over his passing yards total:
As a Falcons fan, this hurts me to write, but I think Baker Mayfield is going to torch their secondary in this game. A lack of depth in Atlanta's secondary is one of the Falcons' biggest weaknesses this season, and the Buccaneers' receivers might be their biggest strength. Let's remember that Mayfield threw for 330 yards against the Falcons the last time he faced them. There's a chance he soars over this number on Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Pitts UNDER 3.5 Receptions (-130)
I'm done with Kyle Pitts. Let's stop pretending like he's going to live up to the hype he's had surrounding him since his rookie season. In the past three seasons, he has averaged 2.8, 3.1, and 2.8 receptions per game. Despite that, his receptions total is set at 3.5 for Week 1 against the Buccaneers. It's time to fade the former No. 4 overall pick.
