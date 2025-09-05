Buccaneers vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Tampa Bay Will Beat Atlanta in Offensive Shootout)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons will face each other in an NFC South duel to start the 2025 season.
The Buccaneers enter the season as the divisional favorites, but if there's any team in the NFC South that is the most likely to give the Bucs a run for their money, it's likely going to be the Falcons. That makes this Week 1 game a key one for both teams' seasons.
In this article, I'm going to dive into the latest odds for the game and then do my best to predict what the final score will be.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers -1.5 (-115)
- Falcons +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers -130
- Falcons +110
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-102)
- UNDER 47.5 (-120)
Throughout the week, the line has moved towards the Falcons. The Buccaneers opened as 2.5-point favorites. The total has remained steady at 47.5.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Buccaneers to get their season started with a win:
As high as I am on the Falcons this season, I have several concerns about how head coach Raheem Morris handled his team in the preseason, specifically not allowing any starters to play in the exhibition games. We've seen this hurt teams early in the year, and with Michael Penix Jr. entering his first year as a full-time starter, he needed all the reps he could get in preparation.
I expect the Buccaneers to come into this season firing on all cylinders, while the Falcons will get off to a false start. Lay the points with Tampa Bay.
While I am taking the Buccaneers to win this game, I think it's going to be a bit of an offensive shootout. The weakness for both teams is their defense. The Bucs and Falcons both have some issues in their secondary, while both have explosive players in skill positions on offense.
Both of their regular-season matchups last year went OVER their total by a mile. 66 total points were scored in their Week 5 meeting, and then 57 points were scored in their Week 8 matchup. I expect a similar result in their two games this season.
Final score prediction: Buccaneers 38, Falcons 28
