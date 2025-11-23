Buccaneers vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Will Rams Win Sixth in a Row?)
A massive NFC matchup takes place in Week 12 of the 2025 season, as the Los Angeles Rams are home favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams have won five games in a row, and they’re currently favored to win this matchup against a Tampa Bay team that has fallen to 6-5 in the 2025 season. Tampa lost back-to-back games out of the bye to New England and Buffalo, and it now has just a half-game lead over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.
Meanwhile, the Rams picked up a huge win for their NFC West division chances against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, and they’re looking to build on that in primetime. The Rams have a lethal offense, and Stafford is currently the MVP favorite in the 2025 season.
So, should bettors trust Los Angeles to cover against Baker Mayfield and company?
All season long, the SI Betting team is sharing final score predictions for every NFL game, and this week is no different. Our goal is to give bettors an interesting take on the game’s score to help them decide on their spread and total bets.
Here’s my prediction for this primetime matchup in Week 12.
Buccaneers vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers +6.5 (-105)
- Rams -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: +260
- Rams: -325
Total
- 49.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
There hasn’t been much movement in the odds for this game, as the Rams opened up as 6.5-point favorites this week. Tampa Bay enters this game at 3-3 against the spread as an underdog, losing as a favorite against New England in Week 10 and failing to cover as a 5.5-point dog to Buffalo in Week 11.
Buccaneers vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s taking the Rams to cover at home:
There's a strong argument to be made that the Rams are the best team in the NFL. They're the only team in the league that ranks inside the top six in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play, and they also rank second in total DVOA. Now, they face a Buccaneers team that has been reeling. The Bucs rank 22nd in Net Yards per Play and 12th in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. They're also 13th in total DVOA. To make matters worse, they're 22nd in opponent dropback success rate, which could lead to a huge performance for the MVP favorite, Matthew Stafford.
This is a matchup between a team you should invest in and a team you should sell some stock in. Give me the Rams to cover the 6.5-point spread as favorites.
I believe the Rams are the best team in the NFL right now – they hold the No. 1 spot in my NFL Power Rankings – and I’m buying them at home in this matchup.
Los Angeles is 4-1 at home, 3-2 against the spread as a home favorite and has won five games in a row overall.
With the Bucs struggling in back-to-back weeks against playoff-caliber teams, failing to cover the numbers, I will lay the points with Sean McVay’s group on Sunday night.
Final Prediction: Rams 31, Buccaneers 23
