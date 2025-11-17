NFL Week 12 Opening Odds for Every Game (Chiefs Favored vs. Colts, Rams Favored vs. Bucs)
There is just one week to go before every team in the NFL is in action for Thanksgiving week (Week 13), and there are some great matchups for the AFC and NFC playoff pictures.
Sunday Night Football features the 8-2 Los Angeles Rams at home against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are hoping to bounce back from losses to the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are just 5-5 through 11 weeks, but they are favored at home against the 8-2 Indianapolis Colts, who are coming out of their bye week.
Week 12 features a few byes, as the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins all won't play this week. Still, there are a bunch of great games to dive into, so why don't we take a look at the opening odds?
If you have an early lean, this could be a great opportunity to snag the best number before things move throughout the week.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Odds for Every Week 12 Game
Thursday Night Football – Nov. 20
Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: Bills -3.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Nov. 23 – 1 p.m. EST Games
New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions
- Spread: Lions -11.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: Chiefs -3.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
- Spread: Bears -2.5 (-120)
- Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Spread: Patriots -7 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens
- Spread: Ravens -14 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread: Seahawks -12.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
- Spread: Packers -6 (-110)
- Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday, Nov. 23 – 4 p.m. EST Games
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Spread: Jaguars -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Spread: Raiders -2.5 (-120)
- Total: 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
- Spread: Falcons -2.5 (-110)
- Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Spread: Eagles -3.5 (-115)
- Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sunday Night Football – Nov. 23
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Spread: Rams -6.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Monday Night Football – Nov. 24
Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Spread: 49ers -7 (-115)
- Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
