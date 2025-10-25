Buccaneers vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Tampa Bay Cover?)
The New Orleans Saints are looking for their second win of the season here in Week 8 as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New Orleans took down the Giants a few weeks ago, but lost to the Patriots and Bears since then. Tampa Bay is also coming off a loss, although losing in Detroit is more understandable, after winning five of its first six games.
The oddsmakers have the Buccaneers as road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup.
Buccaneers vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers -4.5 (-108)
- Saints +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers: -225
- Saints: +185
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread has come down two points from -6.5 to -4.5 since the odds opened for this game, and the total also dropped a point from 47.5 to 46.5.
Can the Bucs cover on the road?
Buccaneers vs. Saints Final Score Prediction
Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The Buccaneers aren't as good as their record suggests, and the advanced metrics indicate some regression is likely to come for this team. The Buccaneers are just 12th in the NFL in DVOA, including 17th on the defensive side of the ball. Their secondary has also struggled significantly, ranking in the bottom 10 in the NFL in almost every pass defense statistic.
I'm going to stick to my belief that the Buccaneers are going to come back down to earth. I'll take the points with the Saints.
Pick: Saints +6.5 (-110) via DraftKings
The Bucs might come back down to Earth at some point, but I’m not so sure it’s going to be on Sunday against the Saints. New Orleans may be able to keep it close, though, and +6.5 was too big of a spread as shown by the movement.
This will probably end up being a five- or six-point game, rewarding those who bet on the Saints early and the Bucs late.
Final Score Prediction: Buccaneers 24, Saints 19
