Is Bucky Irving Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Bills)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has not played since Week 4, and he's been ruled out once again on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
However, Irving did return to practice this week on a limited basis, a sign that he's getting closer to a return to the lineup.
In his four games this season, Irving has 71 carries for 237 yards and 19 receptions for 193 yards and two scores for Tampa Bay. A dynamic dual-threat option out of the backfield, Irving would provide an immediate boost to the Tampa Bay offense once he's able to return.
With the star running back out against Buffalo, the Bucs will likely turn to Rachaad White and Sean Tucker to handle the majority of the carries in this game.
Here's a look at the SI Betting team's favorite prop bet for the Tampa Bay running game in Week 11.
Best Buccaneers Prop Bet vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's backing White to find the end zone in this matchup:
Rachaad White Anytime Touchdown (+140)
Bucky Irving is out of the lineup for this week, which means Rachaad White is in a great position to have a productive game. The Bills have struggled to stop the run all season, allowing 5.5 yards per carry. The Buccaneers will rely on White early and often, so betting on him at +140 to find the end zone sounds like a fantastic bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.