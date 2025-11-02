Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 2
The New York Knicks have dropped three games in a row (all on the road) heading into Sunday’s matchup at Madison Square Garden against the undefeated Chicago Bulls.
Chicago beat New York in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup on Friday, moving to 5-0 in the 2025-26 season. It ranks in the top six in the NBA in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating so far.
The Knicks are hoping that they can get back in the win column at home, where they did beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics to open the 2025-26 season.
Oddsmakers have the Knicks set as 7.5-point favorites in this matchup, even though Chicago is a perfect 5-0 against the spread this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Bulls vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +7.5 (-115)
- Knicks -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +220
- Knicks: -270
Total
- 235.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bulls vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, CHSN
- Bulls record: 5-0
- Knicks record: 2-3
Bulls vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – out
- Coby White – out
- Ayo Dosunmu – questionable
- Noa Essengue – out
- Julian Phillips – probable
Knicks Injury Report
- Mitchell Robinson – questionable
Bulls vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 27.5 Points (-103)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I think Jalen Brunson could have another big scoring game on Sunday:
Sticking with the Chicago-New York matchup, I do have a player prop that I like for Jalen Brunson.
After scoring 23 points in the Knicks’ season-opening win over Cleveland and shooting just 5-for-18 from the field, Brunson has been on fire since.
He’s shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from 3 over his last four games, scoring 31, 37, 36 and 29 points. He dropped 29 on 12-of-25 shooting against Chicago on Friday, the third game in a row he’s taken at least 25 shots.
The Knicks aren’t getting much from Karl-Anthony Towns right now, which means Brunson is going to have to carry this offense if it wants to win. New York is heavily favored in this game, but Brunson likely would have to turn in a big scoring performance for the Knicks to cover.
Based on the volume – Brunson is averaging 22.8 field goal attempts and 80 free-throw attempts per game – for the Knicks, he’s a must bet at this number on Sunday night.
Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Another play from my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points is for this game, as I think the Bulls are undervalued as underdogs:
The Chicago Bulls are undefeated this season both straight up and against the spread heading into their second game in a row against the New York Knicks.
New York is set as a sizable favorite at home (where it is 2-0 this season), but it has lost three games in a row to Miami, Milwaukee and Chicago.
The Knicks have yet to find their rhythm on offense, ranking 19th in the league in offensive rating and 18th in net rating so far this season. Meanwhile, the Bulls are fifth in offensive rating, sixth in defensive rating and sixth in net rating in the 2025-26 season.
Chicago still is without guard Coby White, but I think this is a few too many points to give the Knicks, who have not played well so far this season. New York is just 27th in the NBA in effective field goal percentage, and it’s played just one game with a fully healthy lineup, losing to the Bulls on Friday night.
To make matters worse, Mitchell Robinson is back on the injury report as questionable for Sunday’s game.
I’m not bold enough to take Chicago to pull off the upset, but the Bulls are better (so far) this season than these odds are giving them credit for. I’ll take them to cover the spread on the road.
Pick: Bulls +7.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
