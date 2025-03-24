BYU vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The Sweet 16 action begins on Thursday night when No. 6 seed BYU takes on No. 3 Alabama in the East Region semifinals.
Two of the most potent offenses in the country will battle for a spot in the Elite Eight on Thursday night with the Crimson Tide fresh off a pair of comprehensive wins while BYU looked the part in Denver last week, including cracking 90 points against a formidable Wisconsin team in a minor upset.
Can the Cougars keep it up? Here’s our betting preview.
BYU vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: +4.5 (-114)
- Alabama: -4.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- BYU: +170
- Alabama: -220
Total: 175.5 (Over -109/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27th
- Game Time: 7:09 PM EST
- Venue: Prudential Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- BYU Record: 26-9
- Alabama Record: 27-8
BYU vs. Alabama Key Players to Watch
BYU
Richie Saunders: The Cougars leading scoring was at his best against Wisconsin, scoring 25 points and adding seven rebounds in the team’s 91-89 win against the Badgers. He has been elite from all three facets, shooting a Big 12 best 45% in league play while adding a top-25 mark on two-point shots.
Alabama
Mark Sears: It hasn’t been an explosive start to the NCAA Tournament for Sears compared to last season, but he is still averaging elite marks of 17 points per game with nearly three rebounds and more than six assists. However, against a compact BYU defense, the guard must improve his one-of-nine three-point shooting.
BYU vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
I think this game can look very similar to BYU’s second-round matchup against Wisconsin where both offenses scored seemingly at will to finish with 180 points.
Of course, the total is adjusted to an incredibly high-scoring game with Alabama ranking first in the country in adjusted tempo, per KenPom, but I still find myself siding with the over.
The Cougars do a good job of denying transition opportunities, but it has rarely faced a team with the type of pace that the Crimson Tide play with. While it denies it, it still rates as the bottom third in terms of efficiency against transition defense.
Similar to matchups against Arizona, who relentlessly hunts transition opportunities and shots at the rim, the Cougars allowed an average of 90.5 points per game in a season split against the Wildcats. On top of that, Alabama is even more aggressive than the Wildcats in that regard.
On the other hand, BYU should be able to get whatever it wants in the halfcourt, sixth in the nation in effective field goal percentage and has been able to handle drop coverage all season, which is what the Crimson Tide play on defense.
Look for the likes of Egor Demin to get into the paint and find spot-up shooters beyond the arc where the team is flush with shot-making while also being willing to run with the Crimson Tide when the opportunities present themselves.
It’s a sky high total, but the only way to bet it is to go over.
PICK: OVER 175.5 (-104, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
