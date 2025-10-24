BYU vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
The BYU Cougars remain one of the few undefeated teams left in college football this season, sitting at 7-0 after an impressive win against Utah in Week 8.
Now, the Cougars will hit the road to take on Iowa State in Week 9 action, and despite being the No. 11-ranked team in the country, BYU is set as an underdog to unranked Iowa State. Let's take a look at the odds and whether or not we should back the Cougars' hot streak to continue.
BYU vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- BYU +2.5 (-104)
- Iowa State -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- BYU +120
- Iowa State -142
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-115)
- UNDER 48.5 (-105)
BYU vs. Iowa State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- BYU Record: 7-0
- Iowa State Record: 5-2
BYU vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- BYU is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games
- BYU has gone 8-1 straight up in its last nine road games
- BYU is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games as an underdog
- Iowa State has won five straight home games
- Iowa State is 15-5 straight up in its last 20 games
BYU vs. Iowa State Key Player to Watch
- L.J. Martin, RB - BYU Cougars
L.J. Martin has been an extremely effective weapon for BYU this season. The junior running back has racked up 774 rushing yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, as well as four touchdowns on the ground. If he can get the ball moving against this Iowa State defense, BYU is going to be in a great spot to win this game.
BYU vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of my favorite upset picks, I broke down why I'm backing BYU to win this game outright as a +120 underdog:
Iowa State does not deserve the respect it gets in the betting market, ranking just 64th in the country in adjusted EPA per play with a Net Yards per Play of a measly +0.37. BYU is a run-first team, which is bad news for an Iowa State defense that has allowed 4.5 yards per carry this season, the 83rd-ranked mark in the country.
Pick: BYU +120 via FanDuel
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!