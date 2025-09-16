Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dream vs. Fever)
Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark remains out of the lineup for Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs against the Atlanta Dream, and Fever fans can let go of any hope that the All-Star will return this season.
Clark announced earlier this season that she is being shut down for the remainder of the campaign with a groin injury that has hampered her for most of the season. Clark has not played since the All-Star break, but the Fever were able to earn a playoff spot (the No. 6 seed) without her.
Indiana dropped Game 1 of the first round by 12 points against the Atlanta Dream, but it returns home for Game 2 on Tuesday night. A win would advance the Fever to a winner-take-all Game 3 against the Dream, but they are set as four-point underdogs at DraftKings.
It makes sense that Indiana is an underdog, as it has been about a .500 team without Clark (16-15) this season.
Indiana made the playoffs in Clark's rookie campaign as well, but it failed to win a game in the first round. Now, Kelsey Mitchell (27 points in the Game 1 loss) and the Fever will look to give their home crowd something to cheer about on Tuesday.
With Clark done for the season, she finishes the 2025 campaign with just 13 games played. The star guard averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 36.7 percent from the field.
