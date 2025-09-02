Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Mercury)
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has not played since July 15, and she remains out of the lineup on Tuesday night for Indiana's matchup against the Phoenix Mercury.
There has been some positive news surrounding Clark with her groin injury, as she participated in shootaround and non-contact drills last week, but it still seems like she's up in the air for the rest of the regular season with the Fever looking to clinch a playoff berth.
Indiana received some help on Monday night, as the Seattle Storm lost to the Los Angeles Sparks, pushing the Fever up to the No. 7 seed, although they are just 1.5 games ahead of the No. 9-seeded Sparks.
On Tuesday, DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Fever as road underdogs against the Mercury. Phoenix is a 6.5-point favorite in this matchup, and it makes sense since Indiana is under .500 (13-14) in the 27 games that Clark has missed this season.
Losing Clark's scoring and playmaking is huge for Indiana, even though the star guard has not shot the ball well in 2025. Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game this season while shooting just 36.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from 3-point range.
The star guard has a few more games left in the regular season where she could return as the Fever play on Friday, Sept. 5 against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Washington Mystics and Tuesday, Sept. 9 against the Minnesota Lynx.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.