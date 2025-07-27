Is Caitlin Clark Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Sky)
Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark has not played since before the All-Star break, and that trend will continue on Sunday, as she's been ruled out with a groin injury against the Chicago Sky.
Clark, who missed time earlier this season with a groin issue, aggravated the injury prior to the All-Star break in a game against the Connecticut Sun.
Now, the Fever have announced that the star guard does not have a timetable to return, putting her status for the rest of the regular season up in the air. While Clark should return at some point, it's clear that Indiana doesn't want to rush the star guard back.
On Sunday, Clark and the Fever are still massive favorites against the Chicago Sky, according to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Indiana is set as a nine-point favorite, as the Sky have dropped four games in a row, including two losses by over 35 points.
Chicago has some injury issues of its own on Sunday, as Angel Reese is questionable and Ariel Atkins has been ruled out.
The Fever have struggled a bit without Clark this season, winning just five of the 12 games that she's missed, but they remain one game over .500 for the season and have the fourth-best net rating in the WNBA.
Hopefully, Clark will be able to return to the lineup at some point later on in the regular season. In 13 games this season, Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 36.7 percent from the field and just 27.9 percent from 3.
