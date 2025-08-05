Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Sparks)
Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark has not played since July 15, and she's been ruled out for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Fever head coach Stephanie White said on Monday thatClark remains with a timetable to return from a groin injury that has now sidelined her on two separate occasions this season.
Despite Clark's absence, the Fever have won five games in a row to move to 17-12 in the 2025 season, and they are within striking distance of a top-four seed.
On Tuesday, the best betting sites have set the Fever as 1.5-point road favorites against the Sparks. Los Angeles is just 3-9 at home in the 2025 season, and it is set at even money (+100) at DraftKings to win on Aug. 5.
Clark has appeared in just 13 games in her second season in the WNBA, and she's averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from 3-point range. The star guard has not shot the ball well, and her injuries may have played a part in her struggles.
Since the Fever are in prime position to land a playoff spot, it makes sense that they want to take their time with Clark when it comes to her health. If the star guard can return before the playoffs, it would give Indiana a huge boost.
Oddsmakers currently have the Fever as the No. 4 choice to win the Finals, a sign that they expect Clark to return at some point this season. For now, Indiana will lean on Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston to lead the way on offense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
