Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lynx vs. Fever)
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark remains out of the lineup with a groin injury that she suffered prior to the All-Star break this season.
Clark is one of several Fever players that have been ruled out for Sunday night's matchup with the Minnesota Lynx.
As a result, the Fever are massive road underdogs in this matchup, and that could be a problem for their playoff chances, as Indiana only has a 1.5-game cushion on the No. 9-seeded Los Angeles Sparks. With Clark's status for the rest of the regular season up in the air, Indiana may not be a lock to make the postseason.
During her rehab from her groin injury, Clark reportedly suffered a bone bruise on her left ankle. So, the star guard is dealing with multiple ailments as she tries to get back in action in 2025.
With Clark out, there is one Fever guard that I believe is worth a look in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Indiana Fever Prop Bet With Caitlin Clark Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER 20.5 Points (-105)
Even against the top defense in the WNBA, Mitchell is worth a look on Sunday night in the prop market.
The Fever star has 38 and 27 points in her last two games, with the 27 coming on Friday against the Lynx. Mitchell has at least 21 points in nine of her last 13 games, averaging 23.1 points while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from 3 during that stretch.
With so many key players out for Indiana, Mitchell should get all of the shots she can handle on Sunday to keep up with this Lynx team.
Overall, the All-Star guard is averaging 20.6 points per game in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.