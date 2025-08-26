Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Storm vs. Fever)
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has not played since before the All-Star break due to a groin injury, and she's once again been ruled out for Tuesday night's game agaisnt the Seattle Storm.
Indiana has struggled as of late, dropping to the No. 8 seed in the standings, just one game up on the No. 9-seeded Los Angeles Sparks. The Fever need Clark back if they want to make a deep playoff run, but they may also need the reigning Rookie of the Year in action if they want to just get into the playoffs.
Oddsmakers have set the Fever as underdogs at home on Tuesday against a Storm team that has won three games in a row to jump into the No. 6 seed in the W.
With Clark expected to miss yet another game, here's how I'm betting on the Fever in the prop market on Tuesday night.
Best Indiana Fever Prop Bet vs. Seattle Storm
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Kelsey Mitchell OVER 22.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Mitchell should have a big game against Seattle:
Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has been on fire as of late, scoring 38, 27 and 26 points in her last three games.
With guard injuries continuing to mount for Indiana, I expect Mitchell to get all the shots – and minutes – that she can handle in this matchup.
The All-Star guard had a 26-point game against Seattle earlier this season, although she shot just 3-for-16 from the field against the Storm in their last meeting. Still, Mitchell is averaging 20.7 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from 3.
She’s also scored 23 or more points in nine of her last 14 games (since the All-Star break), averaging 23.3 points per game during that stretch.
I expect her to continue to score at a high level, especially if she pushes 20 shot attempts. Since the break, Mitchell is taking 17.9 field goal attempts per game to go with 5.3 free throws per night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.